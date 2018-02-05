Super Bowl Draws Average Audience of 106M Viewers

Super Bowl LII drew an average of 106 million viewers on NBC and digital outlets, a small decline from 111.3 million viewers last year, when the game on Fox went into overtime.



This year’s figure includes viewing across all platforms, including NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, NBC.com (TV Everywhere), the Universo En Vivo app, NFL.com, NFL Mobile on Verizon, the Yahoo Sports app and go90, according to fast national data from Nielsen and digital data from Adobe Analytics. (Nielsen said separately its preliminary count was the game drew an average TV audience of about 103.4 million viewers.)



The game was the most streamed Super Bowl ever, with an average minute audience of 2.02 million viewers and a peak of 3.1 million concurrent streams.



Related: Super Bowl Generated $414M in Ad Revenue



The numbers do not include out-of-home viewers. Those figures will be available Thursday and should add up to another several million people, according to NBC.



Update (2-9-18): Out-of-Home Count Adds 12M Super Bowl Viewers



“With an all-time Top 10 audience, the Super Bowl once again proved that it’s the most dominant and consistent property on television,” said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBC Broadcasting & Sports. “Super Bowl LII delivered for all of our partners, and provided us with the unique opportunity to give America a look ahead at the Olympic Winter Games, which begin live on NBC this Thursday night.”



NBC said its pregame show averaged 64.3 million viewers, up 5% from last year. The post-game show averaged 73.5 million viewers, up 20% from last year and the highest since 2014.



Related: Bud Light Commercial Got Most Attention in Super Bowl



The halftime show featuring Justin Timberlake averaged 106 million viewers, NBC said.



This is Us, which followed the game, averaged 27 million viewers, up 9.4 million viewers, or 53% from last year when Fox aired 24 Legacy.



The Tonight ShowStarring Jimmy Fallon had 8.4 million viewers, 5.8 million more than a typical Tonight Show and the fourth most watched show of Fallon's tenure.