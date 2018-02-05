Super Bowl Generated $414M in Ad Revenue

The Super Bowl on NBC generated $414 million in ad revenue, a record for a regulation game and only slightly behind last year’s Super Bowl, which went into overtime, according to preliminary estimates by Kantar Media.

Kantar says last year’s Super Bowl generated $419 million.

There were 49 minutes and 35 seconds of commercial time from paying sponsors, the NFL and NBCUniversal, which matches the third-highest total ever, according to Kantar. Ads accounted for 22% of the broadcast.

The biggest advertisers were Anheuser-Busch InBev and Fiat Chrysler, with 4 minutes each. There were only four new sponsors in the Super Bowl this year, and 40% of the company’s that bought ads in last year’s game did not return.



There were 19 commercials that ran 60 seconds or more, representing 31% of the ads. That’s up from the last two years, but not as big as 2014 and 2015, when then accounted for 41% and 38% of the spots, respectively.

Kantar expects that when pre-game and post-game programming is figured in NBC will have raked in more than $500 million in ad revenue.

NBC will be televising the Olympics starting Feb. 8 and it expects to generate another $900 million during the Winter Games.