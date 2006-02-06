Super Bowl Audience Biggest In Decade

ABC's coverage of the Super Bowl averaged 90.7 million viewers, according to the network, the biggest Super Bowl audience in 10 years.



Last year's Super Bowl on Fox averaged 86.1 million. The game's 18-49 demo rating was a 34.6, up 4% over last year’s game (33.2/68).

Drama Grey's Anatomy, which aired after the game--starting at 10:27--drew 38.1 million viewers. That is the best numbers for the series ever by quite a few million eyeballs (it's previous high was last year's season finale on May 22, which garnered a numerologist-friendly 22.2 million.

That was also the best performance for a post-Super Bowl entertainment show since the premiere of the second season of Survivor on CBS five years ago.

It is the best series performance on any network since the last episode of Friends on NBC, the best performance by an ABC series since a Home Improvement episode March 30, 1994.

The above information was provided by the happy researchers at ABC.