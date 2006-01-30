Super Bowl Ads To Run on Multiple Media Platforms

If you only tune into the Super Bowl for the commercials, now you don’t even have to sit through Sunday’s Pittsburgh-Seattle game to see this year’s ads. For the first time, the NFL will make all ads that run during the Super Bowl available on four different media platforms following the game.

A compilation of all the Super Bowl ads, called "Super Bowl XL Commercials," will be available on the NFL Network cable channel, the NFL Network’s video-on-demand service, NFL.com, and via NFL Mobile on Sprint wireless telephones.

The ads will be available beginning at midnight Monday morning and can be accessed for the entire week following the game.

The cost for an advertiser to buy a 30-second spot in Sunday’s game is said by industry insiders to be averaging $2.5 million this year.