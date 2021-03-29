Super Bowl Ad Revenue Fell 6.4% to $400.7 Million

The Super Bowl generated $400.7 million in ad revenue for ViacomCBS, down 6.4% from the previous year, according to new figures from Standard Media Index.

The report comes as the NFL is expected to expand its regular season to 17 games from 16 games, increasing the opportunities for broadcasters to sell commercials.

(Image credit: Standard Media Index)

During the pandemic challenged 2020 season, ad revenues rose 3% to $2.8 billion, a smaller gain than previously reported. The other NFL playoff games generated $614 million in ad revenue, up 2%.

At a time when traditional TV ratings are eroding, the NFL remains a powerhouse. Last week the NFL signed new long-term agreement with television networks and Amazon worth more than $100 billion.

Standard Media Index said that ViacomCBS sold 85 commercial units during the Super Bowl, down from 86 sold by Fox the prior year.

(Image credit: Standard Media Index)

ViacomCBS got an average of $4.733 million per 30-second commercial,down 5% from from $4.988 million.

ViacomCBS had no comment on the report. When ViacomCBS announced that it had sold-out its Super Bowl inventory, industry sources indicated that 30-second spots had been selling for about $5.5 million, with streaming adding a couple hundred thousand more to the tab.

Because of the pandemic, there were fewer spots from, consumer packaged goods brands, automakers and tech companies. Ads for entertainment and media brands were up 12%,

Viewership for the Super Bowl was down 9% to 96.4 million, according to Nielsen.