Sununu to FCC: Move on ownership
Sen. John Sununu (R-N.H.) wants the Federal Communications Commission to get
on with its media-ownership-rule changes.
In a letter to FCC chairman Michael Powell, the senator said he wants the FCC
to "adjust or repeal outdated rules," and to do so "without any additional
extraneous procedures."
Sununu joined a number of Republican senators weighing in on the issue. Last
week, a trio of GOP senators, led by Olympia Snowe of Maine, asked the FCC to
slow down and let more of the public comment on any possible changes. The three
lawmakers were particularly concerned about the effect of concentration on ad
rates and practices.
That letter was soon followed by one from Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.)
advising the commission to proceed swiftly to a decision, then by the similar
Sununu epistle.
