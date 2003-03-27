Sununu to FCC: Move on ownership

Sen. John Sununu (R-N.H.) wants the Federal Communications Commission to get

on with its media-ownership-rule changes.

In a letter to FCC chairman Michael Powell, the senator said he wants the FCC

to "adjust or repeal outdated rules," and to do so "without any additional

extraneous procedures."

Sununu joined a number of Republican senators weighing in on the issue. Last

week, a trio of GOP senators, led by Olympia Snowe of Maine, asked the FCC to

slow down and let more of the public comment on any possible changes. The three

lawmakers were particularly concerned about the effect of concentration on ad

rates and practices.

That letter was soon followed by one from Sen. Sam Brownback (R-Kan.)

advising the commission to proceed swiftly to a decision, then by the similar

Sununu epistle.