Sunset Tan Heats Up on E!

E’s new reality series, Sunset Tan, attempts to explain why you can never be too rich or too tan.

E! networks getting ready to launch a new six episode, half hour series takes place around Hollywood’s number one tanning salon. The salon, frequented by models and celebrities, will show just what clients will do to achieve the perfect tan in Los Angeles. The show will premiere May 28 directly after the debut of the new Simple Life Goes to Camp.

Like other reality shows, emotions are highly portrayed and business is extremely competitive.The diverse cast consists of three employees, two promotion girls, and two bosses named Jeff and Devin. Episodes will include celebrity drop-ins, a Hawaiian Santa Claus badly needing a tan, and twins who take tanning to the extreme just so their boyfriends can tell them apart.

While Sunset Tan debuts Monday, May 28 at 10:30 p.m., but its regular spot will be Sunday at 10:30 p.m.