Sunrise Tests Triple Play
Sunrise Broadband Group has bought a Southeast Colorado wireless cable system from Eagle Vision as a test bed for a suite of bundled services.
The Broomfield, Colo.-based Sunrise is looking to buy up systems serving rural communities and upgrade them to provide the so-called "triple play" options of voice, video and data.
The FCC is currently considering whether to open up more spectrum for wireless broadband use as a way to advance the roll out of high-speed Internet, particulary to rural and other underserved areas.
