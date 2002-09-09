Sunday's ratings race tight

With sports runovers on two networks (CBS and Fox), the Sunday-night prime

time competition was close, with all four full-time networks within one rating

point and two share points of one another.

According to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, CBS, which

aired the U.S. Open men's tennis final (which didn't conclude until 8

p.m.), came out on top in the household race, while Fox was first in the key

adult demos (18 through 49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34). Fox's coverage of

the National Football League went until 8 p.m., and Fox won the 7 p.m. to 8

p.m. hour among households and for the key adult demos.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS won households with 60 Minutes, while Fox clung

to first in the key demos with The Simpsons and King of the Hill.

From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., ABC popped into first among adults 18 through 49 with

theatrical film My Best Friend's Wedding, while CBS hung onto first in

households.

The adult-25-through-54 race was tight -- a three-way tie among ABC, CBS and

NBC (which aired Law & Order: Criminal Intent in the time

period).

At 10 p.m., NBC captured the household lead with Law & Order,

while ABC and the second half of Wedding won the key adult demos.

For the night, the household ratings: CBS 6.8/11, Fox 6.4/11, NBC 6.0/10 and

ABC 5.8/9.

Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.4/12, ABC 3.2/9, CBS 2.9/8 and NBC 2.6/7.

Adults 25 through 54: Fox 4.3/11, CBS 3.7/9, ABC 3.3/8 and NBC 3.1/7.

Adults 18 through 34: Fox 4.5/14, ABC 2.8/9, NBC 2.1/6 and CBS 1.9/6.

Live sports did the trick for CBS Saturday night, which it won with a

football runover in the first hour of prime time, followed by the women's final

in the U.S. Open from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. CBS won households and across

the key adult demos.

Fox was second in the key categories with its usual Saturday-night lineup of

Cops and America's Most Wanted.

The fast affiliate household numbers for the night: CBS 4.9/9, Fox 4.1/8,

ABC 2.8/5 and NBC 2.7/5.

Adults 18 through 49: CBS 2.8/9, Fox 2.4/8, NBC 1.6/5 and ABC 1.2/4.

NBC captured Friday night among households and the key adult demos with

Dateline and back-to-back episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims

Unit.

At 8 p.m., NBC won households with Dateline, while ABC won adults 18

through 49 and 25 through 54 with America's Funniest Home Videos.

ABC and Fox (Starship Troopers) tied for first among adults 18 through

34.

It was a similar story at 9 p.m., with NBC winning households and adults 25 through 54

with Law & Order, while a second hour of Videos on ABC won

adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34.

At 10 p.m., Law & Order swept the key ratings categories.

For the night, the household ratings: NBC 6.3/12; ABC 4.8/9; CBS and Fox

3.4/6.

Adults 18 through 49: NBC 2.7/9, ABC 2.6/9, Fox 2.0/7 and CBS 1.5/5.