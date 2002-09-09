Sunday's ratings race tight
With sports runovers on two networks (CBS and Fox), the Sunday-night prime
time competition was close, with all four full-time networks within one rating
point and two share points of one another.
According to the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, CBS, which
aired the U.S. Open men's tennis final (which didn't conclude until 8
p.m.), came out on top in the household race, while Fox was first in the key
adult demos (18 through 49, 25 through 54 and 18 through 34). Fox's coverage of
the National Football League went until 8 p.m., and Fox won the 7 p.m. to 8
p.m. hour among households and for the key adult demos.
From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., CBS won households with 60 Minutes, while Fox clung
to first in the key demos with The Simpsons and King of the Hill.
From 9 p.m. to 10 p.m., ABC popped into first among adults 18 through 49 with
theatrical film My Best Friend's Wedding, while CBS hung onto first in
households.
The adult-25-through-54 race was tight -- a three-way tie among ABC, CBS and
NBC (which aired Law & Order: Criminal Intent in the time
period).
At 10 p.m., NBC captured the household lead with Law & Order,
while ABC and the second half of Wedding won the key adult demos.
For the night, the household ratings: CBS 6.8/11, Fox 6.4/11, NBC 6.0/10 and
ABC 5.8/9.
Adults 18 through 49: Fox 4.4/12, ABC 3.2/9, CBS 2.9/8 and NBC 2.6/7.
Adults 25 through 54: Fox 4.3/11, CBS 3.7/9, ABC 3.3/8 and NBC 3.1/7.
Adults 18 through 34: Fox 4.5/14, ABC 2.8/9, NBC 2.1/6 and CBS 1.9/6.
Live sports did the trick for CBS Saturday night, which it won with a
football runover in the first hour of prime time, followed by the women's final
in the U.S. Open from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. CBS won households and across
the key adult demos.
Fox was second in the key categories with its usual Saturday-night lineup of
Cops and America's Most Wanted.
The fast affiliate household numbers for the night: CBS 4.9/9, Fox 4.1/8,
ABC 2.8/5 and NBC 2.7/5.
Adults 18 through 49: CBS 2.8/9, Fox 2.4/8, NBC 1.6/5 and ABC 1.2/4.
NBC captured Friday night among households and the key adult demos with
Dateline and back-to-back episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims
Unit.
At 8 p.m., NBC won households with Dateline, while ABC won adults 18
through 49 and 25 through 54 with America's Funniest Home Videos.
ABC and Fox (Starship Troopers) tied for first among adults 18 through
34.
It was a similar story at 9 p.m., with NBC winning households and adults 25 through 54
with Law & Order, while a second hour of Videos on ABC won
adults 18 through 49 and 18 through 34.
At 10 p.m., Law & Order swept the key ratings categories.
For the night, the household ratings: NBC 6.3/12; ABC 4.8/9; CBS and Fox
3.4/6.
Adults 18 through 49: NBC 2.7/9, ABC 2.6/9, Fox 2.0/7 and CBS 1.5/5.
