Sunday Was 'Berry' Good to ABC

The eyes were watching ABC Sunday night even without its top show, Desperate Housewives.

ABC's Oprah Winfrey Presents: Their Eyes Were Watching God, which got big-time promotion, including the Sunday before during the Oscars, came through with an 8.7 rating/21 share at 9-11 to carry ABC to a win on the night in the key 18-49 demo.

ABC averaged a 6.9/17 on the night, winning every time period with Funniest Home Videos, Exrteme Makeover: Home Edition, and Oprah's Halle Berry-starrer.

CBS was a distant second with a 3.4/8 for a mix of originals (60 Minutes and Cold Case) and repeats of CSI: Miami and New York up against the Oprah flick.

NBC was third with a 3.0/7 for a two-hour dateline and repeats of Law & Order: CI and Crossing Jordan.

Fox was fourth, but just barely behind NBC, with a 2.9/7 for an all-sitcom lineup.

The WB was fifth with a .7/2 for a repeat of Charmed and original Starlet. UPN does not program Sunday nights.

