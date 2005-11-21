Sunday, Sunday, ABC Loves That Day

Once the football overun ran its course, the Sunday overnight Nielsen ratings in the key 18-49 demo belonged to ABC as it built from Extreme Makeover to powerhouse Desperate Housewives before "leveling off" to the kind of numbers some people would kill for for Grey's Anatomy.

ABC won the night with a 7.6 rating/18 share. Desperate Housewives averaged an 11/24 at 9-10 to easlily take top honors for the night, followed by Grey's Anatomy with a 9.5/23, then Extreme Makeover with a 6.7/16.

CBS was second with 60 Minutes, Cold Case, and a movie, averaging a 4.3/10.

Fox was third with a 3.8/9, thanks to strong performances from its Sunday night animation block, led by The Simpsons, with a 4.8/12.

NBC's disaster epic was no Category 7. It's remake of the Posiedon Adventure came in last at 9-10 among the Big Four and third among the Big Three at 10-11 (Fox doesn't carry programming then).

For its three-hour tour (a three-hour tour), the epic of seagoing terrorism that literally turns a pleasure cruise upside down averaged a 3.1/7, virtually the same as the NASCAR runover that preceded it and the same as its nightly average.

The WB was fifth for a new Charmed and repeats of Reba and Supernatural.