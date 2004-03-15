Sunday Proves Fertile Ratings Battleground

Three networks shared the spoils in the Sunday-night ratings battle, with CBS taking total viewers, households and adults 25-54, while NBC captured adults 18-49 and Fox took adults 18-34.

Each network aired an all-original slate, an increasingly rare occurrence outside of sweeps.

CBS’s lineup had 60 Minutes, Cold Case, and themovie Family Sins.



NBC aired Dateline, American Dreams, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and the second installment of Crossing Jordan, which made its season debut as a mid-season replacement last week.

For the second straight week, Jordan won its time period across the key Nielsen measures, posting a 6% household ratings gain over its premiere.

ABC was third for the night among adults 18-49-behind NBC and CBS-with Funniest Home Videos, Home Makeovers, Alias, and The Practice.

There was one new premiere Sunday night-High School Reunion on the WB at 9 p.m., which finished fifth across the key measures.

For the night, the Nielsen fast affiliate averages, viewers: CBS, 13.2 million; NBC, 11.5 million; ABC, 8.6 million; Fox, 7.3 million; WB, 3.4 million.