Sunday Night Football Earns Second-Highest Audience Ever

NBC’s Sunday Night Football game between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers was the second-most-watched game in the program’s more-than-two-year history.

The strong ratings -- 22.2 million total viewers 13.1 rating/21 share -- were likely a big reason why Sunday’s 60th Primetime Emmy Awards telecast failed to gain traction among viewers.

The Emmys were tackled by the football game, attracting only 12.3 million viewers with an 8.2 rating/13 share.

Sunday’s game trailed only the “Manning Bowl,” in which Eli and Peyton Manning squared off in 2006. That game delivered 22.6 million viewers.