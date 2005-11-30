Sunday Games Hit for ESPN

Thanks to Sunday night football, ESPN ran away with the ad-supported basic cable ratings in November, averaging 2.99 million total viewers in prime time for the month. That’s up 11% over last year.

November’s top four programs in prime time were Sunday 8:30 p.m. football games on ESPN; the most viewed was Nov. 6’s Eagles-Redskins game with 8.23 million total viewers.

Bolstered by continued tune-in for its WWE Raw programming, USA took second place in November prime time, averaging 2.68 million total viewers, up 19% over last year. TNT took third with 2.08 million, down 11% from last year.