Sunday belonged to NBC

NBC won most of the key ratings categories Sunday night with

Dateline, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Crime & Punishment.

The only key adult demo NBC didn’t win was 18-34, which Fox took with

the movie True Lies.

CBS finished second in households and third in the demos with 60

Minutes, CSI: Miami and part one of miniseries Perfect Murder,

Perfect Town.

ABC was fourth with the movie The Osmonds, Alias and The

Practice.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate ratings, households: NBC 6.1

rating/11 share, CBS 5.4/10, Fox 4.5/8 and ABC 2.5/5.

Adults 18-49: NBC 2.8/9, Fox 2.7/9, CBS 1.8/6 and ABC 1.2/4.

In the Nielsen

local metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 1.7/3 with Gilmore Girls:

Beginnings, Charmed and Boarding House.

On Saturday, Fox won adults 18-49 and 18-34 with a car-chase special and

America’s Most Wanted.

CBS won households with The Price Is Right, The District and The

Agency.

There was a three-way tie in adults 25-54 among Fox, CBS and NBC, the latter of which

aired the movie, 1st to Die.

ABC was fourth in households and viewers with the movie 6th Day.

On Friday, ABC won adults 18-49 and 18-34 with America’s Funniest Home

Videos, Whose Line Is It Anyway? and 20/20.

NBC was first in households and viewers and adults 25-54 with Crossing

Jordan, Dateline and L&O: Special Victims Unit.

CBS was third in households (ahead of Fox) and fourth in the demos with

Price Is Right, Hack and 48 Hours Mysteries.

Fox was second among adults 18-34 (behind ABC) with the Essence

Awards.

In the Nielsen local metered markets, The WB averaged a 2.7/5 with its

Reba-anchored comedy block and UPN did a 1.8/3 with the movie Crow

3.