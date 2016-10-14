SundanceTV Orders Second Season of 'Deutschland83'

SundanceTV has picked up Deutschland83 for a second season. The spy thriller, created by Anna and Jörg Winger, explored the tense atmosphere between East and West Germany in 1983 in its first season.

Deutschland86 returns three years later and picks up the story of East German agent Martin Rauch and his compatriots in the Stasi Foreign Intelligence in 1986. Shooting starts next year and the series will bow on SundanceTV in 2018.

“Deutschland83 is a key example of the terrific, entertaining content SundanceTV has collaborated on with creative voices from around the world,” said Joel Stillerman, president of original programming and development at SundanceTV and AMC. “Anna and Joerg Winger did an incredible job taking well-known historical events and framing them with a unique lens in the first season. We know that they will offer a fresh perspective to the events in Germany in 1986 and are thrilled to join them on their journey back in time.”

Deutschland86 is a production of UFA Fiction in cooperation with Amazon, FremantleMedia International and UFA Distribution. Head writer is Anna Winger and producers are Jörg Winger, Sebastian Werninger and Ulrike Leibfried.

“The response for Deutschland83 from the U.S. viewers was incredible and we’re thrilled to be partnering with SundanceTV once again to bring the second season of the German drama to the fans,” said Lisa Honig, senior VP, television & digital distribution, North America for FremantleMedia International. “We, as well as the rest of the world, cannot wait to see what’s in stall for our hero Martin Rauch.”

The critically acclaimed series picked up a prestigious Peabody Award earlier this year.