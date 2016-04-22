Netflix Scores Three Peabody Award Entertainment Winners

The Peabody Awards announced the winners of the entertainment and children’s program categories, with Netflix hauling in three honorees.

Netflix’s movie Beasts of No Nation, comic book series Marvel’s Jessica Jones and Aziz Ansari comedy Master of None were among the winners revealed Friday.

The honorees were announced on NBC’s Today on Friday morning.

Other winners included ABC’s comedy black-ish, SundanceTV’s spy drama Deutschland 83, HBO’s The Leftovers, Amazon’s Transparent, Lifetime’s UnREAL, PBS’ Wolf Hall and USA’s freshman drama Mr. Robot.

News, radio, podcast and web winners were announced on Tuesday, while documentary and education honorees will be revealed on the Peabody Facebook page on April 26 at 2 p.m. ET.

For a full list of winners, click HERE.