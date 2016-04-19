Peabody Awards Name First Wave of Winners

The Peabody Awards Tuesday announced the first batch of winners in news, radio/podcast, web and public service for The Peabody 30.

Local stations made their mark with winners including WTAE Pittsburgh’s investigation into volunteer fire departments (Burning Questions: WTAE Investigates Fire Response Times); WXIA Atlanta’s probe on failed telecommunications infrastructure (911: Lost on the Line); and WMAQ Chicago’s reporting on the shooting of 17-year-old LaQuan McDonald.

Joining local stations on the TV side were PBS NewsHour, for its reporting on women and children fleeing Syria and Middle Eastern war zones (Desperate Journey) and HBO’s Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel: The Killing Fields, which followed the ivory trade in Congo, Tanzania and Kenya.

