Sundance Unveils Latest Iconoclasts

TV network Sundance has announced the pairings for the second season of its Iconoclasts series.

The hour show, which debuts its new round Oct. 26, pairs two leaders, mostly from different fields, to talk about their respective passions ("mostly" because last season included the pairing of channel founder Robert Redford and pal Paul Newman).

The new twosomes include singer and multiple-time Saturday Night Live host Paul Simon and SNL producer Lorne Michaels; comedian Dave Chappelle and poet Maya Angelou; and filmmaker Quentin Tarantino and singer Fiona Apple.

The show is from Sundance and Grey Goose Entertainment.

