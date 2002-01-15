Sundance to spin off doc channel
Sundance Channel is spawning a sister network devoted to documentary
films.
The new channel, set to launch in late 2002, will likely be a digital
service.
Like Sundance, the new network is a joint venture between actor Robert
Redford, Showtime Networks Inc. and Universal Vivendi S.A.
Sundance is a pay channel with about 14 millions subscribers.
