Sundance to spin off doc channel

Sundance Channel is spawning a sister network devoted to documentary
films.

The new channel, set to launch in late 2002, will likely be a digital
service.

Like Sundance, the new network is a joint venture between actor Robert
Redford, Showtime Networks Inc. and Universal Vivendi S.A.

Sundance is a pay channel with about 14 millions subscribers.