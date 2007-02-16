Sundance to Screen Series on Second Life

The Sundance Channel plans to screen short films and Sundance Film Festival highlights on Second Life starting tonight, February 16, at 8 p.m.

"Best of the Fest" will kick off the screenings online. It is the final episode of the Sundance Channel's coverage of the 2007 Sundance Film Festival, "Festival Dallies." On February 23, the channel will screen six eco-friendly animated shorts, "Greenimation" and ask viewers on Second Life to vote for their favorites. On March 9, nine films in the "Art of Seduction" online short film series will be screened. The screenings can be found in the Sundance Channel Screening Room on Second Life.