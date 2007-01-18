The Sundance Scene to Stream on YouTube

With the film festival in full swing, Sundance Channel Thursday (Jan. 18) announced a partnership with YouTube in which video clips from the channel's coverage of the event--including a video blog by filmmakers--will appear online.

There will be a Sundance Channel branded area on the YouTube site, and it will be the host of several video clips including "Festival Dailies"--a daily wrap-up show, plus profiles of the filmmakers currently in competition and clips from Sundance Channel's many original film, series and documentaries.

The video blog, created by Sundance Channel correspondents Chumley and Buice, will be exclusive to YouTube and offer a filmmakers perspective to the star-studded event in Utah founded by Robert Redford.