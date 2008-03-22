Sundance For Sale?
Sundance Channel, a joint venture of NBC Universal, CBS and actor-director Robert Redford, is shopping itself around, says Pali Research analyst Rich Greenfield. He said last week that the channel is seeking $400 million and that Time Warner, Viacom and Cablevision Systems would be plausible suitors. Sundance, available in 26 million homes, wouldn't discuss its plans.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.