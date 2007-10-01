Sundance Picks Six Docs For Green Block
Sundance Channel has picked up six documentaries to plant in The Green, its ecologically-friendly Tuesday night programming block.
The six are We Feed the World (airing Oct. 9), about global food production; Energy War (Oct. 23), about the geopolitics of oil; Radiant City (Nov. 6), about the rise of subdivisions; Before the Flood (Nov. 20), about the rising oceans and a likely first casualty, the South Pacific island of Tuvalu just three meters above sea level; Strange Culture (Dec. 11), which is described as dealing with a college art professor and an exhibit on genetically modifed food that went terribly wrong; and Somba Ke: The Money Place (Dec. 18), about the exploration for uranium.
The block is sponsored by Lexus and Citi Smith Barney.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.