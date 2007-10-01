Sundance Picks Six Docs For Green Block

Sundance Channel has picked up six documentaries to plant in The Green, its ecologically-friendly Tuesday night programming block.

The six are We Feed the World (airing Oct. 9), about global food production; Energy War (Oct. 23), about the geopolitics of oil; Radiant City (Nov. 6), about the rise of subdivisions; Before the Flood (Nov. 20), about the rising oceans and a likely first casualty, the South Pacific island of Tuvalu just three meters above sea level; Strange Culture (Dec. 11), which is described as dealing with a college art professor and an exhibit on genetically modifed food that went terribly wrong; and Somba Ke: The Money Place (Dec. 18), about the exploration for uranium.

The block is sponsored by Lexus and Citi Smith Barney.