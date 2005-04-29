Sundance Picks Up ABC TV Series
That's as in Austrialian Broadcasting Corp., which is supplying the its Kath & Kim comedy to the U.S. cable channel for a December 2005 premiere.
The show applies a reality TV sensibility to the sitcom form as it tracks the daily lives of a mother and daughter in the made-up Melbourne suburb of Fountain Lakes.
Sundance, which acquired Pay TV rights to the first three seasons of the show, has announced plans to shift away from inhouse production to more acquired and licensed programming.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.