Sundance Picks Up ABC TV Series

That's as in Austrialian Broadcasting Corp., which is supplying the its Kath & Kim comedy to the U.S. cable channel for a December 2005 premiere.

The show applies a reality TV sensibility to the sitcom form as it tracks the daily lives of a mother and daughter in the made-up Melbourne suburb of Fountain Lakes.

Sundance, which acquired Pay TV rights to the first three seasons of the show, has announced plans to shift away from inhouse production to more acquired and licensed programming.

