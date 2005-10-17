Sundance OKs Hill Doc

In what it is billing as a cross between West Wing and The War Room, cable net Sundance has greenlit production on The Hill, a documentary series taking a trenches-level view of politics.

The six-part, half-hour series will profile the staff of five-term congressman, Rep. Robert Wexler (D-Fla).

The series, targeted for 2006, will be produced by Roland Park Pictures and directed by Ivy Meeropol, a former congressional aide.