Sundance OKs Hill Doc
In what it is billing as a cross between West Wing and The War Room, cable net Sundance has greenlit production on The Hill, a documentary series taking a trenches-level view of politics.
The six-part, half-hour series will profile the staff of five-term congressman, Rep. Robert Wexler (D-Fla).
The series, targeted for 2006, will be produced by Roland Park Pictures and directed by Ivy Meeropol, a former congressional aide.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.