Sundance Offers VOD Version of Franken

Viewers who miss Sundance Channel’s The Al Franken Show will soon be able to catch the political talk show via video-on-demand.



TVN Entertainment will make five encore episodes of the show available each week on the TVNow VOD service starting Sept. 17. As part of the deal, Sundance is extending its relationship with TVN through January 2006.

“Sundance Channel understands that it is critical for time sensitive programs like The Al Franken Show to be available to consumers quickly in the on demand environment,” said Shannon Rednour, Sundance’s director of new media and VOD. “We are excited to expand our successful long-standing relationship with TVN, which was the obvious choice to help us distribute our content to a national audience.”

The service will be available to Comcast and Mediacom customers, according to a TVN spokesman.

Sundance’s Al Franken Show is a condensed, video version of the political humorist’s afternoon Air America radio program, which airs on 29 stations. Sundance runs Franken at 11:30 p.m. and the following day at 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

