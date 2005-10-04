Sundance Names Promo Exec
Sarah Barnett, VP, on-air, for BBC America, based in Washington, has joined Sundance Channel as senior VP, branding, on-air, and creative services, based in New York.
She will be in charge of all on-channel and off-channel promotion for the cable net.
Before joining BBC America in 2001, Barnett spent 12 years with the BBC in London.
