Sundance Names Promo Exec

Sarah Barnett, VP, on-air, for BBC America, based in Washington, has joined Sundance Channel as senior VP, branding, on-air, and creative services, based in New York.

She will be in charge of all on-channel and off-channel promotion for the cable net.

Before joining BBC America in 2001, Barnett spent 12 years with the BBC in London.