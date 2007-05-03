Sundance Names Boell VP

Sundance Channel has named Timothy Boell senior VP, affiliate sales. He will head up sales and distribution.

Gretchen Beidl, who has been executive VP ofaffiliate sales, has moved over to business development. She will oversee HD strategy, among other things.

Boell will oversee negotation of all contracts, including leveraging Sundance’s content across cable, satellite and telco platforms.

Boell has been group VP of national accounts since February.