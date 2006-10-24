Sundance Makes Web-Only Buy

The Sundance Channel has made its first programming buy specifically for the Web.

It has bought what it calls a ten-part short film, "The Art of Seduction" about, well, just what it says it's about.

It will debut Monday, Oct. 30, with the first two-minute installment, Nude Cabose, streaming on sundancechannel.com and on mobile video service, Helio, with each successive installments on each following Monday.

Although Sundance does have TV rights, the series will not air on the mothership cable/satellite network initially. But the channel is getting its own programming infusion with 13 more episodes of Asia Extreme, genre films from South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Thailand.