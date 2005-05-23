Sundance, Logo Team for Transgenders

Sundance Channel is teaming with MTV's new gay net, Logo, on an original documentary series, TransGeneration, about for people going through gender changes.

The show is being produced by World of Wonder, whose other credits include Inside Deep Throat, The Eyes of Tammy Fae and Showbiz Momsand Dads.

The series will look at four college students who have to "balance the challenges of academia, campus life, and family with their commitment to gender reassignment."

The show will air on Sundance first, beginning Sept. 20 at 9, followed by six half-hours and an hour finale. Logo gets it first quarter 2006.

Logo, MTVN’s new basic channel, for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) audience, launches June 30. Sundance is a co-venture between NBC Universal, Robert Redford, and Showtime.

