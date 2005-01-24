Sundance Launches DVD Line

Cable independent-film channel Sundance Channel is joining with DVD documentary label Docudrama to launch a branded DVD label April 26 with The First Amendment Project, a collection of three of its documentaries co-produced by Sundance and Court TV.

Sundance plans to release six DVD's per year, one every other month.

The first DVD includes three documentaries, leading off with Fox vs. Franken, which Sundance describes as "the story behind Fox Television’s legal efforts to halt publication of Al Franken’s book Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them: A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right.

Sundance produced a video version of Franken's Air America radio talk show in the weeks leading up to the November presidential election.

The two other shows on the inaugural DVD are Mario Van Peeble’s Poetic License and John Walter’s Some Assembly Required.

