Sundance launches campaign

Sundance Channel is planning a national marketing campaign, and it will

partner with Blockbuster Inc., Entertainment Weekly, Sony Corp., The Coca-Cola Co.

and MSOs to promote its January programming, which itself

promotes the 10-day annual Sundance Film Festival the same month.

Senior vice president of marketing Kirk Iwanowski said the

objective of the campaign, "10 Days of Sundance," is to heighten awareness of

Sundance's programming among a broader market of "entertainment

enthusiasts."

"Sundance Channel's month-long tribute to the Sundance Film Festival provides

us with the perfect platform to speak directly to that broader audience,"

Iwanowski said.

The network said it plans to concentrate its efforts in major markets New York

and Los Angeles, and it is buying a combination of broad-based advertising

including outdoor, entertainment weeklies, lifestyle publications and theatrical

trailers during the peak of the holiday release season.

In addition, working with satellite carriers DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. and cable

operators including Time Warner Cable, Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc. and Cox

Communications Inc., Sundance has launched a national upgrade and

acquisition campaign.

New Sundance subscribers will receive eight free issues of Entertainment

Weekly, and operators will drop approximately 2 million direct-mail pieces

and run the equivalent of $4 million in cable-television spots to promote

the offer locally.