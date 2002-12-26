Sundance launches campaign
Sundance Channel is planning a national marketing campaign, and it will
partner with Blockbuster Inc., Entertainment Weekly, Sony Corp., The Coca-Cola Co.
and MSOs to promote its January programming, which itself
promotes the 10-day annual Sundance Film Festival the same month.
Senior vice president of marketing Kirk Iwanowski said the
objective of the campaign, "10 Days of Sundance," is to heighten awareness of
Sundance's programming among a broader market of "entertainment
enthusiasts."
"Sundance Channel's month-long tribute to the Sundance Film Festival provides
us with the perfect platform to speak directly to that broader audience,"
Iwanowski said.
The network said it plans to concentrate its efforts in major markets New York
and Los Angeles, and it is buying a combination of broad-based advertising
including outdoor, entertainment weeklies, lifestyle publications and theatrical
trailers during the peak of the holiday release season.
In addition, working with satellite carriers DirecTV Inc. and EchoStar Communications Corp. and cable
operators including Time Warner Cable, Comcast Corp., Charter Communications Inc. and Cox
Communications Inc., Sundance has launched a national upgrade and
acquisition campaign.
New Sundance subscribers will receive eight free issues of Entertainment
Weekly, and operators will drop approximately 2 million direct-mail pieces
and run the equivalent of $4 million in cable-television spots to promote
the offer locally.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.