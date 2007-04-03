Sundance Goes Green

Sundance Channel is soliciting its viewers to help “green the planet” by submitting one minute short films explaining how they would help the environment. The contest, called “What’s the Big Idea?” will promote the Sundance Channel’s new show, Big Ideas for a Small Planet. According to Sundance, Big Ideas will feature "forward-thinking designers, products and processes that are on the leading edge of a new green world."

Contestants can submit their films online at sundancechannel.com, where the top five, as voted on by the public, will be vetted by a panel of environmental experts who will select the winner. The viewer who submits the winning short film will receive $10,000 to help their idea come to fruition and a one year lease of a Lexus hybrid car. Viewers can submit their films until April 30th.

Big Ideas for a Small Planet premieres Tuesday, April 17th at 9PM, as part of “The Green,” a new programming block on Sundance Channel. Each episode will be paired with a documentary that compliments the program.