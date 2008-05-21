Sundance Gives Kunken VP Stripes

Jeff Kunken, director of digital media and creative development for Sundance Channel, was named vice president.

Kunken oversees the network’s Web site, which was a Webby award nominee for Kunken's redesign of the site, which included expanding original content and creating subsites for shows including Iconoclasts and Live from Abbey Road, both of which were nominated for Webbies.

Kunken's resume includes stints as an executive producer at Major League Baseball and creative posts MTV and Cartoon Network.