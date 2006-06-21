Sundance Extends Advertising Reach

Beginning Jan. 1., 2007, Sundance Channel will create a multiplatform sponsorship strategy to create long-term partnerships with consumer brands who want to be associated with the channel. Through the venture, Sundance will create customized brand messages, apart from 30- and 60-second spots to run on-air, off-air, online, on VOD, electronic sell-through and wireless.

Sundance had previously paired with advertisers in off-air campaigns, but will now offer on-air sponsorship opportunities including billboards, "presented by" credits, tagged tune-ins, vignettes and custom interstitials. The branded messages will be offered in five categories - branded weekly destinations, original series, acquired series, thematic stunts and customized interstitial series.



Commensurate with the announcement, Sundance has upped Senior Vice President, Marketing Kirk Iwanowski to Executive Vice President, Marketing, Branded Entertainment & Sponsorship.