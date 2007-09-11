Sundance Channel’s Sin City Law Getting iTunes Treatment

Sin City Law, a Sundance Channel original series, will make new episodes available for download on Apple’s iTunes store the day after they air on the cable channel.

Sin City Law is a documentary series that follows four recent criminal trials in Las Vegas. The show shadows public defenders and district attorneys working on the four cases, with each trial being covered by two one-hour episodes.

Although NBC Universal is a stakeholder in Sundance, along with CBS and actor Robert Redford, the media company is not involved in negotiating the cable channel’s iTunes distribution deal. NBC recently had a well-publicized spat with Apple after declining to renew its contract with iTunes.

The first two episodes of Sin City Law are available on iTunes as of Tuesday, joining other Sundance shows The First Amendment Project and The Hill.