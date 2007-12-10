Sundance Channel ‘Festival Favorites’ Available via Free VOD

Sundance Channel created a free-video-on-demand package, “Festival Favorites,” comprising 10 films -- four in HDTV -- from previous Sundance Film Festivals and slated for January, when the 2008 festival will be held Jan. 17-27.

The channel also signed a year-long sponsorship deal with beer maker Stella Artois.

Operators running the VOD package will include Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications, Charter Communications, Bright House Networks and Mediacom Communications. Sundance said Festival Favorites marks its largest VOD offering to date.

Operators with broadband sites -- including Comcast's The Fan and Time Warner's Road Runner -- will get VOD promos and other content including short videos on past Sundance Festivals, video promos and photos.