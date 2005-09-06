Sundance Buys Sundance Films

No big shocker here, but cable net Sundance Channel has bought the pay TV rights to 12 films featured at the 2005 Sundance Film Festival.

The films are a mix of features, documentaries and shorts slated for 2006 debuts:

Gregg Araki’s Mysterious Skin; Adrienne Weiss’ Love, Ludlow; Mercedes Moncada Rodríguez’ El Immortal; Vicente Ferraz’s I am Cuba, the Siberian Mammoth; David Redmon’s Mardi Gras: Made in China; Jun Ichikawa’s Toni Takitani; Stephen Marshall’s This Revolution; Tim Kirkman’s Loggerheads; Simone Bitton’s Wall; Susan Kraker and Pi Ware’s The Act; and Miguel Arteta’s Are You the Favorite Person of Anybody?.