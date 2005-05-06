Sundance Buys Childstar

Movie channel Sundance can now make money off a movie that parodies money grubbing in the movie industry.

The network has acquired home video and exclusive U.S. pay TV rights to 2004’s Canadian comedy Childstar (Rhombus Media), the story of a popular kid actor and the leeches who earn a living off him.

Childstar was co-written and directed by Don McKellar, who stars in the film along with Jennifer Jason Leigh (Single White Female) and child actor Mark Rendall (Revelations), Dave Foley (Kids in the Hall), Michael Murphy (Tanner 88) and Eric Stoltz (Singles).

Sundance will release the film on DVD and VHS Aug. 23, but won't premiere it on the channel until 2006.

Sundance recently laid off some program staffers and announced it was shifting its focus more toward acquired than original product.

The deal was brokered by Sundance Channel VP, film programming Christian Vesper, and Rhombus International’s Sheena Macdonald.

Sundance Channel and Sundance Channel Home Entertainment are owned by NBC Universal, Robert Redford and Showtime Networks Inc.