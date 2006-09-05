Sundance Adds Product Plugger

Starting Jan. 1, the commercial-free Sundance Channel will be not quite so commercial-free as it launches its effort to plug products in its programming.



To help gear up for the new initiative, the channel has hired Kimberly Gabelmann as VP, branded entertainment and sponsorship.



Gabelmann, who had been director of new business development at Comedy Central, will report to Kirk Iwanowski, executive VP, marketing, branded entertainment and sponsorship.



Gabelmann developed product integration efforts for Comedy Central and before that worked for TN Media and Foote, Cone & Belding.



