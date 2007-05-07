Sun Shines Bright On NBC Derby Coverage
NBC says its coverage Saturday of the Kentucky Derby, with the Queen of England on hand for some extra star power, recorded an 8.3 rating/18 share in the Nielsen overnight ratings.
That was the best performance for the race since 1992, said ABC.
The actual race portion of the telecast--5:45-6:45--recorded a 9.8/21, up 10% from last year.
Not surprisingly, the ratings and share market leader by a mile (make that a mile and a quarter), was Louisville (home of the race) at a 36.6 rating/65 share.
