Sun Rises On Video Streaming

Sun Microsystems used the Tribeca Film Festival in New York toroll out a new IP-based video delivery platform, the Sun Streaming System.

The system, which uses Sun’s Solaris 10 Operating System (OS) and existing optical networks, was demonstrated at the Film Festival in conjunction with a screening of the new Edward Burns film, “Purple Violets.” Sun says it is capable of supporting up to 160,000 simultaneous, unique video streams at the rate of 2Mbps, with a price of less than $50 per stream for a complete video headend.

The integrated platform combines multiplexing, switching and routing and is composed of a distributed software suite running on Sun Fire x64 systems, storage and switching technologies.

Key components of the Sun Streaming System are the new Sun Streaming Software, which supports both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 compression, bit rates of 1 to 20 Mbps, and standard- and high-definition video; the new Sun Fire X4950 Streaming Switch, a scalable memory cache-based content switching and streaming engine; the Sun Fire X4500 data server, which uses Dual-Core AMD Opteron processors and provides up to 24 TB of storage in seven inches of rack space for up to 9,400 hours of 2Mbps video content storage; and Sun Fire X4100 systems.

Sun is aligning with several resellers and Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) to market the Sun Streaming System to the video marketplace, and is teaming with Nortel and EDS to provide the system to cable and telco operators. Other partners include Advanced Digital Broadcast (ADB), AMD, Amino, Digisoft.tv, Harmonic, IMAKE Software, Juniper Networks, Minerva Networks, TandbergTV, Tellabs, Verimatrix and Widevine.

