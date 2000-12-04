Sun Microsystems Faux Flipper

Arguably the most arresting sight on the Western Cable Show's exhibition floor last week was Sun Microsystem's giant water tank and dolphin. Booth workers were peppered with complaints, and attendees called county animal control over the 7-foot-long dolphin in a tank about three times the size of a coffin. It took people a while to realize that Flipper was not real, but a rubber animatronic critter controlled by two guys sitting off to the side.