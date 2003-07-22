Summertime ratings aren’t easy to come by

It's the middle of the summer and, with mostly repeat programming, the "Big

Four" networks barely registered a pulse in the key prime-time demos over the

weekend, particularly Friday and Saturday (July 18 and 19). Sunday was marginally

better.

Fox (with Futurama, King of the Hill, The Simpsons,

Banzai and Malcolm in the Middle) and NBC (Dateline, Law

& Order and the premiere of The Restaurant) tied for first Sunday

night among adults 18-49.

Fox took first among adults 18-34 and CBS was tops in households and total

viewers with 60 Minutes, movie Analyze This and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.

ABC was fourth across the key categories with movie Small

Soldiers and series Alias and The Practice.

The only premiere of the night, The Restaurant on NBC, was second in

the key categories from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. behind a special Sunday airing of CSI

on CBS.

For the night, the Nielsen Media Research fast affiliate household ratings: CBS 5.9/11;

NBC 5.8/11; and Fox and ABC 3.3/6.

Adults 18-49: Fox and NBC 2.7/9; CBS 2.3/7; and ABC 1.7/5.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB Television Network averaged a 1.8/3 (household)

with Gilmore Girls: Beginnings, Charmed and Boarding House.

On Saturday, Fox won across the board and was the only one of the Big Four

networks to break a 2 rating in the key adult demos.

Cops and America's Most Wanted did the trick for Fox.

NBC was second in the demos with two episodes of Just Shoot Me and the

movie Bowfinger.

CBS was second households and third among adults 18-49 with 48 Hours

Investigates, Hack and The District.

ABC was fourth in most of the key categories with movie Krip's Tribe

and Dragnet.

The Saturday-night household averages were Fox 4.0/8, CBS 3.7/8, NBC

2.7/6 and ABC 2.5/5.

Adults 18-49: Fox 2.0/8, NBC 1.4/6, CBS 1.1/5 and ABC 1.0/4.

On Friday, NBC won households, viewers and adults 18-49 and 25-54 with

Dateline and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

ABC won adults 18-34 with America's Funniest Home Videos, Whose

Line Is It Anyway? and 20/20.

ABC and CBS (Big Brother, JAG, 48 Hours Friday) tied for

second among adults 18-49, and Fox was fourth across the board with Bernie

Mac (two episodes) and Boston Public.

The Friday household ratings were NBC 5.7/11, ABC 5.2/10, CBS 4.4/9 and

Fox 2.1/4.

Adults 18-49: NBC 2.2/9; ABC and CBS 2.0/8; Fox 1.4/6.

In the local Nielsen metered markets, The WB averaged a 2.4/4 (household)

with Reba, What I Like About You and Grounded for Life.

UPN averaged a 1.4/3 with the movie Supercop 2.