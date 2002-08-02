Summerall hospitalized
Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Pat Summerall has been hospitalized in Los
Angeles for what the network said was minor internal bleeding.
Fox said the former New York Giants kicker was resting comfortably and
expected to be released this weekend.
Fox Sports chairman David Hill said, "They don't come any tougher
than Pat, and I have no doubt that he'll be ready by Sept. 8 to call the
Cardinals/Redskins game from Washington with his new partner, Brian
Baldinger."
