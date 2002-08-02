Summerall hospitalized

Fox Sports play-by-play announcer Pat Summerall has been hospitalized in Los

Angeles for what the network said was minor internal bleeding.

Fox said the former New York Giants kicker was resting comfortably and

expected to be released this weekend.

Fox Sports chairman David Hill said, "They don't come any tougher

than Pat, and I have no doubt that he'll be ready by Sept. 8 to call the

Cardinals/Redskins game from Washington with his new partner, Brian

Baldinger."