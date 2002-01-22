Summerall to exit after Bowl

Pat Summerall reportedly said Tuesday that he will step down as one of the lead play-by-play broadcasters of Fox's National Football League

coverage following this year's Super Bowl Feb. 3, after 21 years with his

partner, former coach John Madden.

Reuters reported that the 71-year-old Summerall -- who has spent 50 years in

total as a player, coach and broadcaster -- plans to write a book and focus on

his production company.

"I'm used to looking at career statistics, but I wasn't really thinking

about how to make the most of my time," he said in a prepared statement. "The idea of

working on a book project, traveling less, focusing more on my company [Pat

Summerall Productions] and spending time with family and friends sounds good to

me right now."

Fox Sports had no immediate comment.