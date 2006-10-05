Summerall Back in the Booth

Longtime football broadcaster Pat Summerall will return to the booth on New Years Day when he calls the Cotton Bowl for Fox.

Summerall, who began broadcasting in 1961 and called the 1963 Cotton Bowl, moves back to the college booth after last calling an NFL game in 2004 for ESPN.The former partner to analyst John Madden, he has broadcast 15 Super Bowls, more than any other announcer.

Fox says it will announce Summerall’s broadcast partner at a later date.