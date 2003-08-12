Summer weather steals heat from syndies

A break in the bad summer weather that has been plaguing the East Coast gave

syndication a case of the summer blahs, making ratings generally stagnant in the

week ending Aug. 3.

Still, talk shows and the top weekly hours managed to see some gains. Of the

top one-dozen talk shows, eight were up, two were down and two were unchanged

from the prior week.

Universal Television’s Crossing Over with John Edward, which may have

seen this coming, had the largest rating increase among talkers, jumping 20% to

1.2.

King World Productions’ Oprah, which remains the top talker, had the

biggest decline in the group, losing 10% to 5.3.

In second place, King World’s rookie, Dr. Phil, was up 2% to 4.3.

Universal’s Maury took third for the sixth time in the past seven weeks

with a 3.6, unchanged from the prior week. Right behind was Buena Vista

Television’s Live with Regis & Kelly, up 3% to 3.5. Universal’s

The Jerry Springer Show gained 7% to 2.9, followed by Paramount

Television’s Montel Williams, up 4% to 2.5.

Warner Bros.’ Jenny Jones, in its final weeks, picked up 5% to 2.1.

Sony Pictures Television’s Ricki Lake slipped 6% to 1.7. NBC Enterprises’

rookie, The John Walsh Show, rebounded from last week’s slide with a 17%

surge to 1.4. Martha Stewart Living cooked up an 8% increase to 1.3,

while Twentieth Television’s Good Day Live was flat at 1.0.

Four of the top six weekly hours were winners.

Paramount’s Entertainment Tonight Weekend was the No. 1 show for the

85th time in the past 86 weeks, gaining 10% to 3.3.

Runner-up Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Inc.’s/NBC Enterprises’ Stargate SG-1

added 4% to 2.4, and Twentieth’s off-network World’s Wildest Police

Videos climbed 15% to 2.3 in third.

In fourth place, three off-net dramas tied at 2.1: Twentieth’s Buffy the

Vampire Slayer was up 11%, Twentieth’s The X-Files fell 9% and Warner

Bros.’ ER lost 22%.

Among the off-net sitcoms, Sony’s Seinfeld was the only show out of

the top seven to improve, taking sole possession of the top spot for the first

time in five weeks. Seinfeld was up 2% to 6.1.

Warner Bros.’ Friends -- which was tied for first with Seinfeld

the prior week -- dropped 5% to 5.7. King World’s Everybody Loves Raymond

was unchanged at 5.4.