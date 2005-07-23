Summer Season Sizzles

Cable is, once again, soaking up more than its share of the summer sun.

As they have in recent years, ad-supported cable networks continued to poach

viewers from broadcast rivals, earning a 60 share (up from 58 last summer) to

broadcast's 38 (down from 40). The gains are largely due to the slew of new

original dramas, such as TNT's record-breaking The

Closer and ABC Family's Wildfire, and strong

returning hits, including Lifetime's Missing, USA's

Monk and FX's Rescue Me.

But broadcast networks are encouraged by an overall increase in TV

viewing. While their new reality shows and reruns of procedural dramas have had

mixed results, combined summer viewing for broadcast and cable is up 1%

overall, proving that people are still happy to stay in, crank up the AC and

sample new TV fare.

More competitive than ever

“Summer used to be wide open for cable; the broadcasters were just out

to lunch,” says UPN President Dawn Ostroff. “With [broadcast] networks

introducing so much new reality, it is just more competitive than it has ever

been.”

And that includes the Big Four, which are closer than ever to each

other, even when they're without regular-season heavy-hitters, such as

Fox's American Idol, NBC's The

Apprentice and CBS' Survivor. From May 26

through July 17, ABC averaged a 2.4 rating in adults 18-49, while CBS, NBC and

Fox each scored a 2.1. (UPN was pulling a 1.0 and The WB a 0.9).

Broadcast's runaway summer hit, of course, is ABC's

Dancing With the Stars, which pulled in young and old

alike and nabbed a second-season pickup last week. The dance competition even

spawned a successful copycat: Fox's So You Think You Can

Dance earned a 4.4/14 rating/share in adults 18-49 and attracted 10

million total viewers when it premiered July 20.

Dancing's performance stood out from a batch of

misfires like CBS' The Cut and ABC's The

Scholar and modest performers like NBC's I Want To Be a

Hilton.

“It's still really a hit-or-miss strategy for the networks: throw

something up and see if it hits,” says Horizon Media's research chief Brad

Adgate.

Broadcast's summer scripted shows have largely fallen flat, and no one

illustrates that better than Fox. Last year, crowing about its 52-week

scheduling strategy, Fox unveiled six summer shows. This summer, the network

introduced just two and is pulling the exact same 2.1 rating in the 18-49 demo.

The Princes of Malibu has struggled to keep its

Simpsons lead-in in the demo (93% the first week, down to

69% the second week) and even hurt ratings for Family Guy,

which follows the show. The five new Family Guy episodes

that aired before Princes was introduced averaged a 3.7.

The next two, with a Princes lead-in, dropped to a 3.0 and

2.9.

Repeats of scripted series have had mixed results. Fox's

House proved a hit by performing better in its early weeks

in reruns than it had in originals, but Desperate

Housewives and Lost have garnered lackluster

ratings on ABC. And CBS' stuffing its schedule with CSI

and Without a Trace reruns summer after summer has grown

tired: Last year, the Eye was pulling a 2.4 rating in the 18-49 demo; this year

that's down to a 2.1.

Few breakout hits

Both of the summer's major limited series, ABC's Roman saga

Empire and TNT's $100 million Spielberg Western

Into the West, fell off steadily throughout their

runs.

As summer nights dwindle, cable will likely continue strong. Some of its

bigger originals are still to debut, notably FX's Over

There, TNT's Wanted and Lifetime's limited

series Beach Girls. Bravo, MTV and Sci Fi all have fresh

batches of reality shows premiering in August, but so far, cable's summer

reality has produced few breakout hits and several middling shows—Bravo's

Being Bobby Brown and Comedy Central's

Stella among the latter.

As for broadcast, NBC might yet pull out of its ratings slump. With

Tommy Lee Goes to College, The Law

Firm and Meet Mr. Mom coming up, it's the

only network with an arsenal of summer reality series still to premiere.